Archie Comics

While hard at work on the highly-anticipated Sabrina the Teenage Witch live-action series, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has been sharing snippets of the show to excited fans via social media.

His latest treat comes in the form of a first look at Salem, the beloved cat who lives in the Spellman household. The character is a staple in the comics and has evolved ever since his introduction.

When he debuted in the comics, Salem was just an ordinary non-speaking cat. However, thanks to the massive success run of the 90s Sabrina the Teenage Witch sitcom, the character got a dark origin story.

He was depicted as a former witch who was forced to live as a cat for an indefinite amount of time as a punishment for trying to take over the world.

It is unclear at the moment as to how the new Sabrina the Teenage Witch series will portray Salem although it might not be far from the latter version since the show will be based on "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

The source material will make for a dark and gritty spin, which is the goal in the first place. Add to that the fact that it will serve as a spinoff to The CW's hit Archie Comics adaptation "Riverdale."

This means it will be very different to the 90s sitcom that starred Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina. In an interview with E! News, the actress revealed that she is not involved in the show, but she is excited to see the new take on the show. Hart said, "I think what they're doing is smart, doing the darker version. I think it's going to be more like 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' than the Sabrina that most people know."

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch series, which is being developed for Netflix, will feature Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman and Jaz Sinclair as her outspoken best friend Rosalind Walker.