Sabrina the Teenage Witch Series Cast News: 'Riverdale' Spinoff Has Found Protagonist's BFF

Facebook/ArchieComicsOfficial A promotional image for "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

Sabrina the Teenage Witch has found her best friend for the highly-anticipated spinoff in Jaz Sinclair.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star, who had some preparation for the show with her stints on the supernatural drama "The Vampire Diaries" and the horror flick "Slenderman," will play the series regular role Rosalind Walker.

The daughter of Greendale's minister, Rosalind is described as "brash, empowered and outspoken" who also happens to be besties with Sabrina, to be played by Kiernan Shipka.

A post shared by Jaz (@jaz_sinclair) on Jan 14, 2018 at 10:55am PST

Sinclair took to Instagram to confirm the Sabrina the Teenage Witch announcement, indicating that the title for the Netflix series might be the same as the source material, "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

The young actress shared, "Super excited to share this news!! I'm going to be on 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' for Netflix with Kiernan Shipka. I am so excited to be a part of this badass dark rendition of the comics."

Sinclair says in the hashtags that being part of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch series is a "dream come true," and she asks fans to "grab your brooms" to prepare for the ride.

Rosalind will be in a tough position in the "Riverdale" spinoff as the church, where her father serves, is not too fond of witches, which also happens to half of what her best friend is. This will definitely be a source of a lot of drama in the highly-anticipated series.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch series is written by "Riverdale" showrunner and Archie Comics chief creative officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. He will also direct and executive produce it with his collaborators from the parent series. These include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Lee Toland Krieger, and Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater.

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" reimagining aims to explore the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story packed with horror, the occult, and witchcraft.

The show will follow the titular character as she struggles to come to grips with her dual nature as a half-witch and half-mortal, all while she stands against the evil forces that threaten her, her family, and the daylight world humans inhabit.

As far as the tone, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch series is being described as a combination of "Rosemary's Baby" and "The Exorcist."