'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Series Updates: Selena Gomez Dismisses Rumors about Playing Titular Role

While rumors claim that the upcoming Netflix series "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" will feature Selena Gomez in the titular role, the "Bad Liar" singer has denied that it will be the case.

In a recent interview, Gomez was asked about the possibility of top-billing the upcoming Netflix series. After all, there have been rumors saying that she has already bagged the role. Exciting as the rumors may be, it turned out they were nothing more than speculations as Gomez dismissed the veracity of the reports.

"I love that! That's new information for me. No, that's a rumor," Gomez said in an interview over BBC's Radio 1 Breakfast Show recently.

As "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," which is still not the official title of the forthcoming series, will involve magic, Gomez declared that the said project is not really something she is eyeing. Having starred in Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place," Gomez believes that she is already done with the said genre.

"I've done my magic enough," Gomez said.

It was earlier this month when "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" grabbed headlines once more after it was announced that the project will now be with Netflix, which ordered a total of 20 episodes for the show's two seasons.

To recall, it was in September when The CW announced that the project was in its pipeline. Hence, many were surprised when it was revealed that Netflix will accommodate the project instead. While Warner Bros TV, developer of the series, has not explained why it decided to go for Netflix, some suspect that the decision has something to do with the 2-season offer of the streaming service provider.

It is also speculated that another reason why Warner Bros TV decided to proceed with the series on Netflix is that it will still have 100 percent ownership of the show, unlike if they did for The CW, where they will have to share the rights with the network.

As of this writing, it is unclear as to when Netflix will release "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," although it is suspected to arrive next year. One thing is certain, though: It will not feature Gomez in the titular role.