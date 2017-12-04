'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Updates: Netflix Orders Dark Version of the Series for Two Seasons

Facebook/Sabrina, the Teenage Witch Shown is a scene from CBS's comedy series "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" top-billed by Melissa Joan Hart. Netflix's upcoming version of the series, though, will be dark and serious.

Netflix has ordered a two-season and a total of 20 episodes for "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" series.

While it was reported earlier that Warner Bros TV was developing the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" series for The CW, it is believed that the two seasons and 20 episodes-offer of Netflix was just difficult for Warner Bros TV to refuse. Hence, instead of producing the upcoming series for the network that the airs four of its most popular DC series, including "Supergirl," "Arrow," "The Flash," and "Legends of Tomorrow," Warner Bros TV has decided to produce the series for the streaming service provider.

Just like another popular Netflix series, "Riverdale," which is a dark take on the characters from the "Archie"comic books, "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" will have a dark theme as well. As the still to be officially titled series will be based on "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," it goes without saying that it will not be the same with the hit popular comedy TV series that aired from 1996 to 2003 top-billed by Melissa Joan Hart.

It is suspected that Netflix's interest in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" series has something to do with the massive success of "Riverdale," which is available on both The CW and the streaming service provider. After all, Netflix gets the credits for the growing popularity of the series beginning its sophomore season, which premiered last October, as its target audiences got the chance to binge-watch its first season on Netflix last summer.

"Sabrina the Teenage Witch" will re-imagine the origin and adventures of a young witch as it blends her coming-of-age story in a world of horror, occult, and witchcraft. As Sabrina is half-witch and half-human, the upcoming Netflix series will also feature struggling in her attempt to balance and connect her dual nature while she uses her powers to protect herself, her family, and the humans from evil forces that will come her way.

Netflix has yet to announce the actress to play the titular role in the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" series.