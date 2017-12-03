'Sabrina the Teenage Witch'Series: 'Riverdale' Spinoff Gets 2-Season Order by Netflix

(Photo: Archie Comics) Netflix is making a series based on "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

Netflix has ordered two seasons of a brand-new series centered on Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

First announced back in September, the project, which will be based on the Archie Comics graphic novel spinoff "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," was initially in development over at The CW as a companion series to "Riverdale."

However, according to Deadline, the success of "Riverdale" on Netflix prompted the streaming giant to act swiftly and put together a deal that Warner Bros. TV would not want to pass up to make sure they score what is imagined to be another successful and lucrative project.

This comes as no surprise seeing that "Riverdale" was so huge on the streaming company with the live ratings from the second season premiere going up to 60 percent from the first.

Last October, The CW's executive vice president of marketing and digital platforms said that "probably more people watched it on Netflix thinking it was a Netflix show."

Each season of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch series on Netflix will have 10 episodes with "Riverdale" creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa set to write the pilot and Lee Toland Krieger returning to direct it.

Much like the source material "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," the series will be a dark drama and will follow the character as she navigates her adolescent years rife with horror, witchcraft and the occult.

The Netflix series will see the central character struggle to find balance between her life as a half-witch and half-mortal especially with dark forces going after her and the people she cares about.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch was the one glaring omission from "Riverdale" and those who have been looking forward to see her live-action counterpart in the small screen are bound to enjoy "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" adaptation for sure. At the moment, there is no release date for the Netflix series yet.