Sacramento Kings Guard De'Aaron Fox Diagnosed With Partial Quad Tear, Out for at Least Two Weeks

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger) De'Aaron Fox at the 2016 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox's quad injury appears to be more serious than initially thought.

The rookie point guard was originally diagnosed with a right quad contusion after he was kneed in the leg by center Karl-Anthony Towns in the Kings' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 14. But after undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan on Friday, the diagnosis was changed.

The Kings have announced that Fox has sustained a partial tear in his right quadriceps muscle and he's expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks. He will be reevaluated following the two-week period.

The Kings aren't expected to compete for a playoff spot this season so they can afford to put Fox on the shelf for an extended period of time.

"Fox looks like he is part of the solution, so his gaining experience at this point in his career is a crucial aspect of turning things around in the near future," Mike Chiari wrote in his column for Bleacher Report.

"While Fox's absence won't have much of an impact on where the Kings are in the standings, it could make them a bit less competitive, and they may need to rely more on veterans who won't be in the fold over the long haul," he added.

In his absence, veteran guard George Hill is expected to assume most of the ball-handling duties. Rookie guard Frank Mason III should see more playing time as well in the next couple of weeks.

Fox's transition to the National Basketball Association (NBA) has been difficult thus far because of his inconsistent jumper. In 29 games this season, the former University of Kentucky standout is averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is shooting 40.2 percent from the field, 28.9 percent from beyond the arc, and 66.7 percent from the free-throw line.