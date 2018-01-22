Sacramento Kings NBA Trade Rumors: George Hill on the Trading Block, Cavaliers Interested

(Photo: Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports) Los Angeles Clippers guard Raymond Felton (2) defends Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) as he drives to the basket in the second period of game seven of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center, April 30, 2017.

George Hill seems to have caught the eye of the Cleveland Cavaliers as they continue to search for players who can help them fix their issues on defense.

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, the Cavaliers have expressed interest in acquiring Hill from the Sacramento Kings.

"Cleveland has emerged as an interested suitor, with the Cavaliers pursuing Hill to potentially slide into a dual-guard role, starting at either backcourt position or playing as a reserve, league sources said," Charania said in his report.

"The franchise has transitioned toward a youth movement and has made clear to Hill and other veterans that the plan will be to play the young core moving forward. Sacramento has given primary point-guard duties to No. 5 overall pick De'Aaron Fox for the second half of the season," he added.

Hill's stint with the Kings hasn't panned out as they had envisioned when they signed him to a three-year, $57-million deal last summer.

While he has been shooting really well from three-point range this season (a career-high 45.2 percent), his playing style just doesn't seem to fit the system the Kings are running.

After a solid campaign with the Utah Jazz last season, Hill is only averaging 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals in under 28 minutes a game this season. He's also shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 77.4 percent from the free-throw line.

The veteran combo guard has struggled so far, and he's better off playing elsewhere because the Kings are expected to decrease his minutes as they give Fox and Buddy Hield more playing time in the second half of the 2017–18 season.

Hill has been always been a reliable player on both ends of the floor and he's an interesting trade target for the Cavaliers because of his ability to defend multiple positions.