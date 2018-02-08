Sadie Robertson Discusses Justin Bieber's Renewed Faith

Facebook/duckdynasty A promo photo for the A&E reality television show "Duck Dynasty"

"Duck Dynasty" actress Sadie Robinson has weighed in on the stars attending church. This discussion was brought forth following news of pop singers power couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez recently attending church together before a hockey date, to which Robertson had some thoughts regarding Bieber's faith.

During an interview with People, Robertson speculates that Bieber has "found God," and that it is quite possible that this alleged epiphany from the 23-year-old Canadian sensation allowed him to overcome some difficulties he had encountered previously in his life.

The interview mainly focused on Robertson's new book titled "Live Fearless," wherein she shares the struggles that she had to overcome in the past, such as "anxiety and fear." Robertson also revealed that during these trials and tribulations, this was also the time that she had already become a public personality through the A&E reality television show "Duck Dynasty," which concluded in 2017.

Robertson attributes her newfound strength in having faith in God, which is also heavily discussed in her upcoming book. To address those who doubt her faith, she also expressed that she is a genuine Christian, assuring everyone that she is not just marketing herself as such in order to gain the favor of more fans. Robertson even went on further to say that her belief in Jesus "changed her life," which is why she is inspired to spread her positive experience with Christianity through her celebrity status.

Last weekend, it was reported that Gomez and Bieber went to church together, which was the first time the two had been photographed in public after they had gotten back together as a couple. The two attended church, and then proceeded to go to a hockey game. Bieber was seen sporting a Toronto Maple Leafs hockey jersey, while Gomez wore a Grey hoodie, jeans, a Louis Vuitton purse, and white sneakers.