Saiki Kusuo no Ψ-nan Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese supernatural anime series, “Saiki Kusuo no Ψ-nan (The Disaster of Psi Kusuo Saiki),” also known as “The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.,” which will be returning for a second season in 2018.

An official premiere date has been announced for the upcoming second season of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Saiki Kusuo no Ψ-nan (The Disaster of Psi Kusuo Saiki)," also known as "The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.," Additionally, two new key visual arts have also been released.

Kusuo Saiki, the overly powerful high school student, who possesses all sorts of psychic abilities is coming back once more for yet another season at the P.K. Academy. The newly released key visual arts show him at the center of each image with his male classmates in one and his female classmates in the other.

In an official comment released with the broadcast date announcement, Hiroshi Kamiya, who does Saiki's voice, said that he was pleased with how the scripts for the upcoming season have become even more interesting. He also teased that there would be more new characters joining the gang. Additionally, he promised to do his best so that the series could remain on air for a very long time.

The series is based on the Japanese gag manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Shuichi Asou for Shueisha's "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine since 2012. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. Staff and EGG FIRM in 2016 and has also been released in a live-action film version back in October of this year under the direction of Yuichi Fukuda for Columbia Pictures and Asmik Ace.

The first season consisted of a total of 120 episodes, aired on weekdays, followed by a compilation episode at the end of the week. Hiroaki Sakurai directed the first season and is set to return to helm the series' second season as well.

Prior to the official broadcast, a special program has been scheduled to air on TV Tokyo on Tuesday, Jan. 9, which will feature director Sakurai and voice actors Kamiya, and Nobunaga Shimazaki, who does the voice of the delusional P.K. Academy student, Shun Kaidou.

"Saiki Kusuo no Ψ-nan" premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Information on other broadcast schedules can be found on the series' official site.