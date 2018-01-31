'Sakkai Eightraid' Latest News: Bandai Namco to Promote New Anime Project on Upcoming &CAST!!! App

Eightraid Channel Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming television original Japanese sci-fi anime series, “Sakkai Eightraid” produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment with animation done by Cucuri and Digitial Network Animation.

Popular Japanese video game development company Bandai Namco Entertainment has just unveiled an upcoming anime project titled "Sakkai Eightraid," in line with its upcoming interactive live streaming app, &CAST!!!

The series will reportedly be animated by Cucuri and Digital Network Animation under the direction of Sena, with Go Ohara directing the action scenes. Character designs will be done by Yuugen and Rururu Kondoh, while Kendi Andou takes charge of the battleship designs and Hiroyuki Maeda takes care of the monster designs.

Bandai Namco, which has recently filed for three trademarks for "Eightraid," will be leading up to the official premiere of the upcoming anime with video releases on the Eightraid Channel, a section of their interactive live streaming app, &CAST!!!

The said app is scheduled to be launched in spring and is currently open for pre-registration.

Main cast members include Yoshinobu Sena, who will be providing the voice of Asuma, and Ayana Taketatsu, who will be providing the voice of Erena. Asuma and Erena are both first-year high school students who will be embroiled in a battle for humanity's salvation when monsters from parallel universes known as Eight cross over to wreak havoc in the modern world. Asuma sets himself apart in that he has the ability to use an ancient weapon that can potentially defeat these monsters once and for all.

The Eightraid Channel is just one of several channels that fans can expect to see on the &CAST!!! App. Series director Sena will be hosting the official live stream on the said channel, which will feature various guests while also sharing scenes from the anime along with exclusive details on the production process. Viewers will also be able to participate via surveys as well as through the so-called "Cast Stream," that will allow them to give their support to "Eightraid Official Ambassadors" who are assigned to complete various tasks.

More details about the upcoming anime "Sakkai Eightraid" will be revealed in the coming months.