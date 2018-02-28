Sam Darnold Slated as the First Overall Pick for Upcoming NFL Draft

Reuters/ Shannon Stapleton The NFL stage set for the 2013 NFL Draft in New York City

With the 2018 NFL Draft closing in, fans and sports analysts are talking about former USC quarterback Sam Darnold and in which team he will land. There are also speculations that Darnold is the possible first overall pick for the upcoming draft.

Darnold had an amazing college football campaign in 2017 as he led the University of Southern California Trojans to victory over the 2017 Rose Bowl. Darnold will not be throwing during this week's NFL Scouting Combine. The 20-year-old athlete is expected to prioritize testing and interviews in the meantime. Sports publications and experts are already sharing their 2018 Mock Drafts, and most of them have Darnold at number 1.

In CBS Sports mock draft, four out of six experts placed Darnold at number 1 and is either going to the Cleveland Browns or Indianapolis Colts. The other two experts placed Darnold among the top 5 and might be drafted by the Denver Broncos or the Arizona Cardinals. Darnold is not the only hot commodity quarterback up for the draft. Two of his strongest contenders for the top spot, according to experts, are Baker Mayfield of the Oklahoma Sooners and Josh Allen from the Wyoming Cowboys.

Darnold is currently ranked number 2 at NFL's four-round mock draft next to Allen. However, NFL's draft analyst Chad Reuters said Darnold has what it takes to be the best among the current class mostly made up of quarterbacks. Reuters thinks Darnold is going to the New York Giants who finished last at the National Football Conference East division with three wins and 13 losses in 2017.

There are still no clear indications on where Darnold is going to play in the upcoming season, but many experts are confident that he will be in the first round's top 5. Darnold is expected to wait out for the USC pro day to show what he has to the scouts.