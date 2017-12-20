Sam Rockwell to Host First Episode of 'Saturday Night Live' in 2018

Facebook/SNL Promo image for Saturday Night Live

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" star Sam Rockwell is set to host the first episode of "Saturday Night Live" next year. Joining him in his hosting stint is musical guest Hasley, who is also a first timer on the show.

"Excited to announce our first show of 2018!" tweeted NBC last weekend, confirming that Rockwell is indeed gracing the show with his presence. Rockwell, who also starred in "F is for Family," "Seven Psychopath: Extras" and "Prince Street," and is currently a Golden Globe nominee, will lead the talk show at Studio 8H on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 as a newly christened host.

Rockwell's upcoming stint was first announced on Saturday night during the show's Kevin Hart-hosted episode, which served as "Saturday Night Live's" final episode before taking a hiatus for the holidays. The show will return with its first original episode on Jan. 13.

Shortly after the initial announcement on "Saturday Night Live," Halsey shared on Twitter how excited she was to be part of the show, even just for a night. "The biggest of all dreams come true ... I CANT BELIEVE THIS," she said.

Recently, Rockwell received his first Golden Globe nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for his stellar performance in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." Written and directed by Martin McDonagh, the film revolves around the life of a grieving mother, Mildred (Frances McDormand). In the film, she erects the titular signage in order to light a fire under their local police department after the authorities fail to identify and capture the culprit behind her daughter's murder. Rockwell portrays the reckless and hot-tempered officer Dixon in the movie.

Aside from "F is for Family," "Seven Psychopaths" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Rockwell's other TV and film credits include "Matchstick Men," "Moon" and "Galaxy Quest."