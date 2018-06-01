Samantha Bee, TBS Apologize for Ivanka Trump Insult

Facebook/fullfrontalsamb 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee' host Samantha Bee

Comedienne and political commentator Samantha Bee formally apologized for insulting First Daughter Ivanka Trump in her satirical news show.

"I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it," the "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" host and creator stated in her post on Twitter.

The apology came after Bee slammed the presidential daughter for posting a photo showing her and her son but not doing anything to stop the separation of undocumented immigrant families in the opening monologue of her show.

"Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we've seen this week," Bee stated in her show. "You know, Ivanka, that's a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad's immigration practices, you feckless c***!" she added.

Because of her remarks, CNN Money revealed that at least two advertisers declared their intention to suspend their ads from the show that airs on TBS.

Autotrader revealed in a statement that they found Bee's statements "offensive and unacceptable." This caused them to suspend their sponsorship to the show and has no plans to resume placing their ads on it anytime soon.

State Farm Insurance also released a statement through The Wrap, saying that they asked TBS to suspend the ad placement in their program after the incident. They also mentioned that they will review any future placements in the show.

TBS Network also stepped up and admit that they also made a mistake in airing Bee's controversial statement. In their Twitter account, the network admitted that the words Samantha Bee used were "vile and inappropriate," and said that it was also a mistake to have allowed it to air. However, they also believed that Bee has taken the appropriate action in apologizing for what she said.

While the comedienne offered her apology, several celebrities expressed their support to Bee.

One of the first people who stood up for Bee is fellow comedienne Kathy Griffin. She initially urged her not to apologize for her statements, then defended the "Full Frontal" host when she did, saying that she understands how hard it must be when someone crossed the Trump administration.

Filmmaker Michael Moore, on the other hand, compared Bee's case with Roseanne Barr's controversial tweet where she connected former President Barack Obama's senior adviser Valerie Jarrett to the Muslim Brotherhood and the characters of the film "Planet of the Apes."

In his tweet, the White House has yet to denounce Barr's racist comments but already tried to mask the issue by calling out Bee for her rants against President Trump's daughter.

Feminist lawyer Lisa Bloom also talked about both controversies in her own Twitter post, saying: "OK, but a white woman (Roseanne) invoking slavery-era racism about a black woman is miles away from a woman using the 'c' word to insult another woman. Neither comic was 'kidding,' really. Sam's point was true: Ivanka has not helped immigrant kids. Roseanne's was a flat out lie."