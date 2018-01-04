'Same Kind of Different as Me' Book Hits NY Times Best-Sellers List for Third Time

(Photo: Pure Flix) Film still for "Same Kind of Different As Me", October 20, 2017.

The film "Same Kind of Different as Me" was among the top five faith-based movies in 2017, bringing in $6,360,709 at the box office, and now the book, which the film is based on, has made The New York Times best-sellers list for a third time.

The book, by Ron Hall and Denver Moore, made the best-sellers list for non fiction twice before the film was released (October 2017) and once after, in the last 10 years.

"Same Kind of Different as Me" the movie is now available on Blu-ray and includes over an hour of behind-the-scenes bonus content, including deleted and extended scenes, featurettes, and commentary by director Michael Carney, writer Ron Hall and writer Alexander Foard. The DVD includes the feature film only.

Hollywood actress Renee Zellweger is the lead star in "Same Kind of Different as Me," which was shown in 1,362 theaters nationwide. The movie follows the true story of a wife who salvages her marriage and transforms her adulterous husband's life by getting him involved in her work at a homeless shelter.

The film, based on the best-selling book of the same name, also features Jon Voight, Djimon Hounsou, Greg Kinnear and Olivia Holt.

"After admitting to his wife about his extramarital affair, international art dealer Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear) wants to heal his marriage to his wife Debbie (Renée Zellweger). In return, Debbie asks him to volunteer at the homeless shelter with her. After having a mysterious dream, she asks Ron to befriend an angry homeless man [named Denver] with a brutal past (Djimon Hounsou). One random act of kindness leads the three of them on the most remarkable journey of their lives," the movie description explains.

