Samsung 4 TB 860 Pro Leaked on Website With Mind-Boggling Price Tag

Samsung official website Promotional picture for the Samsung 850 Pro.

Recent reports have revealed that a new solid state drive (SSD) has been leaked on Samsung's website. The tech giant has yet to announce anything as of yet, but fans took considerable notice of the whopping price tag.

According to reports, Samsung looks to be planning to add a new product to their SSD line as a product page for a 4TB 860 Pro was recently spotted with a hefty $1,900 price tag. Although the price may not be as shocking to some, especially for those who bought the Samsung 850 Evo SSD for $1,600, what caught the attention of most of the fans was the specs that were released with the momentary leak.

It seems that the upcoming 4 TB 860 Pro will be featuring a 560 megabytes per second read speed and 530 megabytes per second write speed. This is a 20 and 10 megabytes per second upgrade from the 850 Evo. Furthermore, it seems that the rumoured 860 Pro will feature the same look and hardware specs as the 850 Evo, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Further reports revealed that any attempts to go to the SSD's product message only resulted in an error page, which could mean that Samsung had not meant to publish the product for now. However, for those looking to have a sneak peek of the possible specs that might come for the 860 Pro, they are advised to check out the 850 Pro for a baseline of what Samsung might upgrade. Some features that might be retained would be the 3D V-NAND flash memory, among others.

Samsung has yet to respond to any request for comment, nor have they released an official announcement for the 4 TB 860 Pro. However, fans are expecting more information to be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the 850 Evo and 850 Pro are now available for sale.