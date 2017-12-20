Samsung Announces 2018 Samsung Galaxy A8

Samsung official website Promo image for Samsung's Galaxy A8 series for 2018.

Recent reports have revealed that Samsung has announced the next smartphone in their mid-range lineup, the Samsung Galaxy A8, which is due to land in stores next year.

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy A8 is equipped with similar specs to the Galaxy S8. It has a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display, thin bezels, 18.5:9 aspect ratio, dual lens 16 megapixel and 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and a single lens 16-megapixel camera at the rear. Furthermore, it will be powered by an octa-core chipset, which can reach 2.2GHz with two cores and 1.6GHz for the other six. It will have 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, as well as the option to expand the memory. At the rear, the Samsung Galaxy A8 will be powered by a 3,000mAh battery and as is the current trend in the smartphone industry, support for wireless charging.

Aside from the specs that were outlined, the Samsung Galaxy A8 will also have a fingerprint scanner, Samsung Pay, support for Gear VR, and NFC. It also has IP68 water and dust resistance. However, despite speculations, the Galaxy A8 will operate with Android 7.1.1 instead of the expected Android 8. Fans believe that the update will come within a few months after its release.

"With the release of the Galaxy A8(2018) and A8+(2018), we're bringing our customers' favorite features from our flagship smartphones, such as the Infinity Display and our first Dual Front Camera with Live Focus, to our Galaxy A series, which is already known for its premium design," said Junho Park, Vice President of Global Product Planning, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics in a statement. "The Galaxy A8(2018) and A8+(2018) exemplify our continued dedication to meeting the needs of our consumers by providing them with greater choice and convenience."

Pricing has yet to be revealed for the Samsung Galaxy A8. But the Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus are expected to be released in early January 2018.