Samsung Commits to Foldable OLED and Premium Leadership for 2018

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly A Samsung Galaxy sign is seen at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2015 event in New York August 13, 2015.

Recent reports have revealed that Samsung has released a statement on its performance and future plans based on the past year. Among the products that were announced, fans' attention was caught by the fact that the tech giant has committed to creating foldable OLED displays, which have been nothing but rumors before the statement.

"For the Display Panel business in 2018, the company expects OLED to become a mainstream panel in the smartphone industry and will reinforce its competencies in new applications such as foldable, automotive, and IT displays," said Samsung in a statement. "In the case of LCD panels, it will focus on meeting the market's needs for ultra large-size and high-resolution TVs and strengthening partnerships with strategic customers. For Mobile in 2018, the company will pursue earnings growth by increasing premium products sales and maintaining the profitability of mid-range to low-end products."

Further reports reveal that Samsung has made a bold statement by saying that it will cement its position as the leader in the smartphone market through the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S9, which is expected to be unveiled during this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC). Moreover, this is based on their performance last year, which gave them an operating profit and revenue that are the highest the company has ever received. This is significant considering the setback they experienced with the exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

Samsung is also expected to focus on renewing their mid-tier smartphone lineup, especially since they have already poured in all the effort they can for the premium phones. Regardless, fans of the tech giant can expect an exciting year moving forward. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates, especially as MWC 2018 nears. In the meantime, Samsung's latest release, the Galaxy Note 8, is now available in stores.