REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji Future Samsung smartphones will feature newly developed Isocell sensors.

A report reveals the possible battery size of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy 9 — it is just the same as its predecessors.

According to a report from reports, UnionRepair recently listed the battery replacements for Samsung Galaxy 9 and Samsung Galaxy 9 Plus, which are at 3,000 mAh and 3,500 mAh, respectively. If true, this means their battery sizes are just the same as those in the previous releases — Samsung Galaxy 8 and Samsung Galaxy 8 Plus.

With developing smartphone features demanding higher battery power yearly, Samsung fans would have hoped for an increased battery life at least.

It does not mean the Samsung Galaxy 9 would be lacking in power though, as it is expected to have a much better chipset and software.

The U.S. version is rumored to be packed with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor, which should allow for an overall more efficient performance, particularly better photos and videos, as well as new artificial intelligence features. Even without a larger battery, Snapdragon alone should be enough to improve battery life.

Elsewhere in the world, Galaxy 9 will reportedly use Samsung's own Exynos processor.

The highlight of the upcoming Galaxy 9, though, would be its rear camera, which is reportedly a 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.5 lens. A lens of that aperture would allow for great photos even at low-light settings.

It is unclear yet whether Galaxy 9 would have a dual rear camera system, rumors are strong though that the Galaxy 9 Plus would.

As for the features, fans and experts alike are waiting to find out whether Galaxy 9 would really include a high-tech iris scanner. According to a Samsung patent reported by Let's Go Digital, this includes a camera that could recognize both eyes and a light sensor that could read even the darkest part of the iris.

Other details about the upcoming phones are still shaky at this point. The good thing, though, is that fans will not have to wait too long get more concrete details. Samsung is expected to unveil Galaxy 9 and Galaxy 9 Plus at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Feb. 25.