The next-generation Samsung Galaxy A7 is reportedly getting a new name with a brand-new design to boot, which might be the cause for the moniker change in the first place.

Users are treated with their first look at what is now being called the Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018 in a pair of leaked live images that emerged on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo.

There, the device showed off its extremely slim bezels on the side and relatively thin forehead and chin, which come as no surprise considering that the A-series usually gets the tweaks debuted on Samsung's flagships a year later.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus will mark the smartphone family's official foray to the bezel-free mobile scene although unlike the ones seen in the Samsung Galaxy S8 duo and the Note 8, the screen does not curved to the edges. Android Headlines says the screen looks more like the super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) one found on the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active.

Either way, the handset is still getting the Infinity Display treatment with a tall aspect ratio of 18:9 and full high-definition (HD) screen resolution. The display will reportedly measure 6 inches diagonally. There is no sight of the physical home button on the front panel either.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus seems to have something that the South Korean tech giant's flagship does not have — two cameras on the front. Samsung currently only has one dual camera-equipped offering and that is the Note 8.

As for the rest of the specs, the Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus will reportedly be powered by the company's very own Exynos 7885 octa-core processor bolstered by 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of internal storage.

It will reportedly come with IP68 certification for a heavy-duty build and USB Type-C port with the Android 7.1.1 Nougat running the show.

There is no word yet on when the Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus will be made official, but reports have it that it will only be released to limited territories.