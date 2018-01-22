(Photo: Reutes/Andrew Kelly) A Samsung Galaxy sign is seen at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2015 event in New York, August 13, 2015.

Apart from its top-of-the-line Note and S-series offerings, Samsung is also hard at work in refreshing its more budget-friendly J-series.

It appears that a device from the said midranger family believed to be the Samsung Galaxy J8 2018 is one of them. The smartphone recently appeared on Geekbench and GFXBench for some benchmark tests. The listing of the device on either site provides the same details on the specs sheet.

The handset, which comes with the model number SM-J720F, will apparently be powered by the Exynos 7885 processor with octa-core central processing unit (CPU) clocked at 1.59 GHz.

This setup on the Samsung Galaxy J8 2018 is bolstered by 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM), the Mali G-71 as the graphics processor, and 32 GB of native storage.

The handset will come with a 5.5-inch display, but may not impress with its high-definition (HD) screen resolution. Gadgets 360 notes that it is unlikely it will come with 18:9 aspect ratio either although the GFXBench listing makes mention of "at least five-finger gesture support" for the display.

On the imaging side of things, the Samsung Galaxy J8 2018 will come with a 12-megapixel camera on the rear and an 8 MP selfie snapper on the front. Both support Full HD video capture.

Despite being in the mid-tier category, Samsung is apparently shipping the handset with Android 8.0 Oreo, which will make it one of the first smartphones from the South Korean tech giant to come with the latest mobile operating system out of the box. That will depend heavily on its release date.

Speaking of which, the Samsung Galaxy J8 2018 is expected to be made official at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) next month, which will be the same venue for the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.