Samsung Galaxy J8 Anticipated After Appearing In Benchmarks

Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji Samsung Galaxy J8 is anticipated to come out this year along with the other Samsung smartphones in the J-series.

Tech enthusiasts are now anticipating that South Korean multinational conglomerate Samsung would be launching off a new model to their affordable Galaxy J series smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy J8 has recently appeared in some benchmarks with the model number SM-j800FN. The GeekBench benchmarks show some specifications of the new smartphone, including it having an Android 8.0 Oreo operating system (OS) and 3 gigabytes (GB) worth of random access memory (RAM).

According to Geekbench, the single-core smartphone scores 728 while the multi-core scores 3683. The scores in Geekbench symbolize their estimation of how quickly a process is able to perform calculations. The higher the score, the faster the processing time of the processor.

Further, the smartphone is revealed to have a Samsung Exynos 7870 mobile processor. The Exynos 7870 was developed by Samsung a couple of years ago. The company claims that the processor uses up to 30 percent less power than its predecessor.

It also promises a more reliable connectivity and a higher quality image playback. The processor was used in most of the Galaxy J series smartphones, including the Galaxy J5 (2017) and the Galaxy J7 (2017).

According to GSM Arena, the Galaxy J8 will most likely feature up two cameras complete with a full high-definition video recording. Reportedly, the back camera will be having a 12-megapixel (MP) sensor, while the front camera will be having an 8 MP sensor.

As of today, it is still a mystery when Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy J8 as the company has been silent about this. But, many are expecting it to drop in the coming months alongside the other smartphones in the Galaxy J series like the Galaxy J6.

Elsewhere, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus were unveiled by Samsung at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The Galaxy S9 promises more features, but it was most noted for its new camera setup.