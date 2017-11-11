Samsung Galaxy News: 2018 A5 To Feature Infinity Display; S9 To Abandon Introducing Fingerprint Sensor Under The Display

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung Electronics' Mobile Communications Business, speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, September 2, 2016.

Recent leaks have revealed that Samsung is currently in the process of redesigning the Galaxy smartphone lineup. This includes a more groundbreaking design for the rest of their devices. Furthermore, it seems that the tech giant will be abandoning their mission to integrate the fingerprint scanner under the display in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9.

According to Forbes, the South Korean company will be bringing the Infinity Display over to midrange smartphones. This includes, but is not limited to, the Galaxy A series. Although Samsung has yet to officially announce the move, the leak was made by the consistently reliable SamMobile. The tech giant's plan was discovered in the listed specs of the 2018 Galaxy A5. Regardless, more information and a possible confirmation of this rumor is expected to be announced in the coming months.

Meanwhile, The Investor revealed that the upcoming Galaxy S series after the S8 and S8 Plus will not have the highly anticipated fingerprint sensor underneath the display. The source familiar with the matter further revealed that Samsung has no plans of abandoning the technology. Instead, it is more likely that they will leave the fingerprint sensor in the same location it is currently in

Considering the recent release of Apple's iPhone X, speculations in the rumor mill also indicate that instead of introducing the fingerprint sensor underneath the display, they might introduce a new technology that can stand on par with the Apple's Face ID. Regardless, the 2018 lineup of the Samsung Galaxy series is already in development. Official confirmation and announcements are expected to be made in the first quarter of next year, if not before 2017 ends.

In the meantime, the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, and Note 8 are now available for purchase. All devices still run on Android 7.1.1, but Samsung has already announced that they are expecting to update to Android Oreo before the end of the year.