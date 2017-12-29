Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Reported To Have Battery Problems

Facebook/SamsungMobile A promotional image for Samsung latest flagship device, the Galaxy Note 8.

Recent reports have revealed that despite seemingly overcoming the debacle of the Note 7, Samsung may be facing a different battery issue for its successor, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Users have reported that their devices have become unresponsive even when it is plugged in to charge.

According to Android Authority, the fault was discovered by some users on the Samsung community forum, who were able to provide some evidence of what was happening to the Note 8. Several users reported that it was more likely to happen when the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 reaches zero percent battery and switches off. At that point, the flagship from the South Korean tech giant would become unresponsive, with the LED indicator light even failing to register the users' attempt to charge.

Users of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have also reported that they have been trying to use other cables for charging but nothing seems to have worked so far. Despite the outrage and the concern from the fans, Samsung seems to be handling the issue as their customer service has been diligently replying to the customers, telling them to return their phones for a warranty replacement and that Samsung will want to address this issue as soon as possible.

"We have yet to get any official report on this matter and are unable to comment until we obtain more specific information about the device," reads a statement the company sent to Tech Radar. "Any customers with a similar matter are encouraged to contact Samsung."

Aside from the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, users of the Galaxy S8 Plus have also reported the same problem a few days after the first incident surfaced. Although the battery seems to be faulty, some fans have begun to speculate that it might be a software issue. More information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.