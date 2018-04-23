Wikimedia Commons/MichalPL Another powerhouse phablet could be released as a follow-up to the Galaxy Note 8

Even though the Samsung community has its attention on the Galaxy S9 at the moment, more details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 continue to trickle in.

The phablet is expected to be the next flagship-grade product from the South Korean tech giant, and it is pulling all the stops to make an amazing device.

Trusted tech insider Evan Blass recently took to Twitter to share that the next Note offering is codenamed Crown.

Galaxy Note9 (SM-N960U) codename is Crown. pic.twitter.com/5WIF6FbtiP — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 14, 2018

This was taken to mean that Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be nothing short of royalty. Looking at what has been revealed so far about the device, the codename is so far spot-on.

Another known tech leakster Ice Universe recently revealed that the phablet will be the first Samsung device that will finally sport the in-display fingerprint scanner that the manufacturer has been hard at work on.

There have been a lot of reports about the said feature with some suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will debut the futuristic biometric tech. The same was said for the Galaxy Note 8 and the recently launched Galaxy S9. Obviously, it did not come to pass.

This time, though, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 might actually be the first device from the company that will finally give users the ability to unlock the phone from beneath the display.

This is because Ice Universe has proven himself to be a reliable source, building a credible track record over the years by being the first to reveal the correct design of the Galaxy Note 8, providing the first live images of the Galaxy S8 and more recently, supplying accurate details on the specs and features of the Galaxy S9.

With all this taken into account, it is looking more and more likely that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the device that Samsung fans who have been wanting to take the in-display fingerprint sensor for a spin have been waiting for.

Samsung has reportedly been working on the tech for a while now, but they always came across problems that they failed to work around in time for the releases of their most recent flagships. Ice Universe's claim suggests that the tech titan has finally found solutions for all that.

Apart from the in-display fingerprint reader, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will also pack a massive 4,000 mAh battery, according to the same leakster. This will surely dwarf its predecessor's 3,300 mAh battery and would ultimately allow users to enjoy the device for longer hours.

That being said, this is bound to be the biggest update the Note series will get in a while. It might be a good idea to skip on the Galaxy S9 duo for the Note 9 because of these two features alone.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will not see the light of day until later this fall, though. More details should come to light as the release draws nearer. This early, however, it seems that the phablet is shaping up to be the one to watch for this year.