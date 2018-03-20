Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Specs, Release Date: Official Name Confirmed; One Anticipated Feature Skipped?

Reuters/Andrew Kelly

Although the Samsung Galaxy S9 flagships have just been released, first details about its next big offering, presumed to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, have emerged.

While it was already expected, the next-generation Note from Samsung will officially be called the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, at least based on a trademark filing applied by the company in Colombia.

The trademark filing did not offer any other details about the device though. What it made clear is that Samsung is working nonstop on their upcoming mobile flagship products even after only releasing the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

There have been reports, however, about what the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will have to offer. It is expected to look very much like its predecessor in terms of appearance.

It is to be noted that the company has been working on a true bezel-less design as revealed in a recent patent application that will eliminate the bezels completely by putting the necessary sensors behind the display as well.

Unfortunately, this design might not materialize on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, especially with reports that they are still dealing with issues in incorporating the in-display fingerprint sensor of their own design.

KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has said in the past that Samsung is working on the said feature in time to debut it on the new Note, but more recently, he claimed that Samsung might be delaying it again because of problems with power consumption and how it reacts to screen protectors.

Samsung has been working on their own in-display fingerprint sensor for a while now. The plan was apparently to debut it on the Samsung Galaxy S8, but they failed to get it to function properly in time.

For now, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. Official details should emerge in the coming months with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 expected to arrive this August.