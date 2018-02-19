Samsung Galaxy Note 9 To Feature Under the Display Fingerprint Sensor?

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly A Samsung Galaxy sign is seen at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2015 event in New York August 13, 2015.

Considering how the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S9 will not feature an under the display fingerprint sensor, recent reports brought a surprise in that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 might feature the technology that the tech giant failed to develop in time for the S9's release. Further reports also reveal that the Note 9 might feature a foldable display.

According to reports, Samsung was always expected to bring in the under the displayed fingerprint sensor technology, but because it was not able to integrate it into the highly anticipated and upcoming S9, the Note 9 might be the Samsung flagship device to look forward to. According to people close to the matter, a patent application for the technology is expected to be filed in the next few weeks to months. Unfortunately, Samsung will not be the first company to show off the technology as a company called Vivo has already shown it off a few weeks ago. Samsung has yet to release a statement on the matter, and as such, fans are advised to take the news with a grain of salt.

In the meantime, further reports further tease that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be a big release, as it might feature a foldable display that the tech giant's president has already teased in a statement. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, the possibility of the technology hitting the market seems to be high, especially considering how the only obstacle for the foldable display to be released is the hurdles that Samsung might encounter along the way. Aside from the display, fans can also expect an improvement to other flagship features, such as the S Pen.

More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, and as such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is scheduled to be unveiled on Feb. 25, a day before this year's Mobile World Congress.