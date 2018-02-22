Samsung Galaxy S10 to Feature Snapdragon 855 Chipset, 5G Network Standard?

Samsung official website On Feb. 25, Samsung Electronics will showcase the next generation of Galaxy devices.

Samsung has yet to release Samsung Galaxy S9, but rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S10 are already swirling around. Rumor has it that Samsung's next flagship phone will feature the 7 nm Snapdragon 855, making it one of the first smartphones to use Qualcomm's top-end chipset.

The rumor started when a leaker spotted a tweet made by a Qualcomm contractor who had claimed to work on the chip. "Qualcomm won't say it, but their contractors do. Snapdragon 855 (SDM855) is the first 7nm SoC. (probably the one the X24 modem ends up in)," tweeted leaker Roland Quandt. Attached to his post was a screenshot of the alleged Qualcomm contractor's tweet that read, "Currently developing/debugging the latest Snapdragon chipset (SDM855). Process 7nm."

Although it's not surprising that Samsung Galaxy S10 will use the said high-end chipset for its next flagship phone, what is worth highlighting in the latest leak is the fact that the chipset is 7 nm. That means it's far smaller than the Snapdragon 845 of Samsung Galaxy S9, which uses the 10 nm process.

If the latest leak about Samsung Galaxy S10's Snapdragon 855 chipset is true, then that will not only give a boost to the phone's performance but also its battery efficiency. A chipset as small as that will not only make the phone more powerful but will also allow it to last longer between charges.

Aside from its Snapdragon 855 chipset, another rumored feature of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is its compatibility with the 5G wireless standard, making its broadband speed 100 times faster than the existing 4G networks. If that is true, then the phone will be the first mobile to support the 5G standard.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 does not have a release date yet, but tech enthusiasts expect Samsung to unveil it in February 2019. Its price is estimated to range from $799 to $899.