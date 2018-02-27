Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Specs: Better Camera and Security Features

Facebook/SamsungMobile A promo poster for the upcoming new flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S9

The South Korean-based tech company Samsung is said to be ready to take pre-orders for its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the S9+. With the rapid overturning of phones in the market, are the changes implemented on the new model make the phone worth buying?

The Galaxy S9 models are expected to be unveiled at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC), which takes place on Feb. 26 in Barcelona, Spain. Aesthetically, the S8 and S8+ are very similar to the upcoming models of the Galaxy, but it seems that the developers of Samsung's latest flagship model will be showcasing their sense of whimsy by making the phone available in lilac purple.

In terms of hardware capabilities, the processing duties will be handled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core for United States models — while the Exynos software will be available for those outside of America. These processors are the same ones that are already in the S8 and S8+, which means that in terms of sheer power, not much has changed for the new model.

The same goes for the random access memory (RAM), with the S9 slated for 4 GB of RAM, while the S9+ will have 6 GB — again, similar to the S8 and S8+, respectively, with the phone's dimensions being identical to the previous models, with 5.8 and 6.2 inches. However, the S9 and S9+ boast better camera functionality, especially in low-light situations.

The S9's camera will have a variable aperture camera, equipped with 12 megapixels that have further been optimized and stabilized compared to the S8's already updated one. This means that it will be easier for users to take photos and videos in more situations, since two aperture settings will be made available to them — allowing to take in more light and visual information, translating to clearer and better-quality pictures.

On top of that, the camera also features a slow-motion setting, which is made possible by its ability to shoot footage of up to 960 frames per second.

The S9 is also looking to compete with the iPhone X's Face ID scanner with the Intelligent Scan, which is a combination of scanning the user's iris, as well as their face. Although it can be argued that the iris scan ability is more secure than the facial scan, the reason for the added facial scan is due to the fact that in some situations, it may be too dark for the hardware to properly detect a person's eye — an example of which is if the user is wearing some glasses, or if the setting is too dim for the scanner.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available for pre-orders on March 2 and in retail stores by March 16 for an estimated value of $719 and $839, respectively.