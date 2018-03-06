Samsung Galaxy S9, Apple iPhone X Specs Comparison

REUTERS/Sergio Perez Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 displayed at the Mobile World Congress 2018.

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is official, its inevitable showdown with the iPhone X begins. Both smartphones come with the same top-of-the-line hardware and software that will make for snappy and lag-free performance, but there are major differences to take note of.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 corrects pretty much everything that its predecessor got wrong, so it already has a lot going for it. However, the competition heats up when it is put side by side Apple's anniversary offering.

In terms of the design, the Samsung flagship looks pretty much the same as last year's model except for the new Lilac color variant and the improved placement of the fingerprint sensor on the back.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 looks taller and wider than its Apple rival despite having the same display size (more on that below). However, Phone Arena points out that the iPhone X has the overall better build, thanks to its stainless steel frame and slightly greater mass.

Then, there is the headphone jack. Unlike many manufacturers who have followed Apple in ditching this traditional component, Samsung refuses to join the purge with its latest offering.

Next, both handsets come with the same 5.8-inch display. Samsung uses AMOLED while the iPhone X comes with Super Retina OLED. However, there are more differences than just that.

Samsung is known for its amazing mobile displays, and the company continues the tradition with the Galaxy S9. The Samsung smartphone boasts a pixel density of 570 ppi, trouncing that of Apple's most expensive iPhone, which is only at 458 — and it shows. Display Mate goes as far as saying its screen is "virtually indistinguishable from perfect."

The one on the iPhone X is still excellent though as the difference may not be obvious to the average user anyway, but for those who want the best display on the market, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is the way to go. It comes off as the better choice for those who just cannot get over the iPhone X's notch.

Apple The iPhone X

That said, they will be missing out on Apple's Face ID system. This star feature allows users to unlock their phone by just looking at it. This tech also resulted in the Animoji, which was the inspiration for Samsung's AR Emoji on the Galaxy S9.

When it comes to the imaging department, a Plus version of the Samsung flagship will fare better in this battle seeing that it has a dual camera setup like the iPhone X. The regular version has a single lens, and Lifehacker believes that while the gap in the quality will not be all that huge and both handsets will be more than enough for Instagram-worthy photos, Apple still gets the upper hand.

It will likely come down to the pricing. The iPhone X is one of the most expensive handsets on the market with a starting price of $1579. That will give users 64 gigabytes (GB) of storage. The entry-level Samsung Galaxy S9 that has the same amount of storage but expandable with a microSD card is priced at $1199.