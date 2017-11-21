Samsung Galaxy S9 Design Gets Leaked; Device to Launch in Early 2018?

Reuters/Brendan McDermid DJ Koh, Samsung president of mobile communications, shows the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York March 29, 2017.

Though there is barely anything definite or official from Samsung in relation to the Galaxy S9, leaks of its possible design, as well as a potential release date, have emerged online.

Forbes reported that the upcoming flagship smartphone from the Korean tech giant will likely feature the same key elements present in the current Galaxy S8 and S8+ models. Based on the leaked CAD drawing of the alleged Galaxy S9 posted by SlashLeaks, the device will likely retain the bezel-free design of the S8. Moreover, it will still do away with a physical Home button that used to be found on the bottom part of the device's front part.

This, in turn, will have the fingerprint sensor situated on the rear portion of the device, specifically below the camera. As for the camera, it may very well feature a dual lens setup, which is fashioned in a similar manner as the lens/sensor/flash of the Galaxy Note 8 that is currently in the market today.

Another key detail that will be retained is the Bixby button, as well as the Infinity Display. The only major difference, however, is that the bezels found on the top and bottom of the Galaxy S8 will likely be reduced even further.

Meanwhile, another interesting detail leaked recently is the possible launch date of the Galaxy S9 and S9+. A reliable tipster revealed that the upcoming flagship device will be released at an earlier date. Sammobile reported that the smartphone will be unveiled during the 2018 World Mobile Congress (WMC) in February.

In addition, the tipster also said that the Galaxy S9 will feature some "tricks" that originated from the iPhone X of rival Apple. The source, however, did not specifically say which tricks were copied, though there are speculations that it may include the face recognition feature.

If the source's word is to be followed, fans can expect the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ to be launched sometime between Feb. 26 to March 1 in Barcelona, next year.