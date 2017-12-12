Samsung Galaxy S9 Leaks: Iris Scanner Upgrade and Release Date

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Samsung senior vice president of Product Strategy, Justin Denison, presents the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during an exclusive event in New York City on March 29, 2017.

New leaks about the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S9 has revealed that the upcoming flagship is set to feature several upgrades in biometrics. Furthermore, a spokesperson from the tech giant has expressed their doubts on the probability of showcasing the Galaxy S9 by January.

According to reports, sources familiar with the matter have said that the iris scanner of the Samsung Galaxy S9 is going to get an upgrade that may be a better resolution or faster response. Although the nature of the upgrades was not revealed, it is likely that the smartphone will bank on the iris scanner to prevent fans from being infuriated about the likely possibility that the fingerprint sensor will stay in its unfortunate position next to the camera.

The upgrade seems to be reflective of Samsung effort to increase the biometric's reliability and security, especially considering it is set to be one of the primary methods that the Samsung Galaxy S9 will use in sensitive processes, such as banking transactions. Furthermore, the iris scanner may not be exclusive to the Galaxy S9, as reports have also indicated that Samsung may be working on integrating it into the mid-tier phones.

Aside from the leaks on the upgrades that the scanner may see, further reports have also revealed that the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S9 may not happen until March. Considering that previous leaks suggested that it will make a debut this January, the news was met with much disappointment from the fans who have been eagerly waiting to see how Samsung will respond to Apple's recently released and critically acclaimed iPhone X.

Samsung has yet to respond to comment on the claims regarding the highly anticipated flagship, but more information, including the release date and the specs, is expected to be revealed in the coming months.