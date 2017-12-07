Samsung Galaxy S9 May Not Show Up at CES Next Year

(Photo: Facebook/SamsungMobile) Promotional image for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8

Fans may need to wait a bit longer for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

Rumors recently claimed that Samsung will be unveiling its new flagship smartphone at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this coming January. Now, the company has allegedly trashed the previous rumor and said the two devices will not be showing up at the CES.

According to The Korea Herald, Samsung has dismissed the speculations surrounding the Galaxy S9 and S9+ debut at the CES. "It is unlikely," a rep for the manufacturer allegedly said about the rumors.

The media outlet also mentioned that due to technical difficulties, the upcoming Galaxy flagships will not include an in-display fingerprint scanner. Samsung is still mum as to when the Galaxy phones will be unveiled.

However, many fans expect the tech giant to stick to its tradition by introducing its high-end Galaxy models sometime around the Mobile World Congress (MWC) scheduled in late February 2018.

Over the past few months, many details about the Galaxy S9 have already been leaked online. New colors will be available, as well as skinny bezels for a more modern look. It looks like Samsung is really determined to push the Galaxy smartphone to a new level by adding a powerful chipset for the phone.

Reports note that Samsung's long-time partner Qualcomm has just confirmed that its flagship chipset for 2018, Snapdragon 845, will be used to power the new Galaxy phones. The Snapdragon is famously known as Qualcomm's top-of-the-range chipset.

It has been exclusively used in the United States for several years, so Samsung's move to use it again for the new smartphones does not come as a huge surprise. The company's Exynos chips, which also powered Samsung phones, will be used elsewhere.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are expected to hit the shelves sometime next year.