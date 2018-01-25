Samsung Galaxy S9 News: Launch Date Finally Revealed

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly A Samsung Galaxy sign is seen at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2015 event in New York August 13, 2015.

Recent reports have revealed that after much anticipation, Samsung has finally revealed a launch date for the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S9. The invitations that the tech giant sent out did not offer many details but it does reveal that there is one thing that the fans might want to look forward to, the camera.

According to reports, there is a big possibility that Samsung might be teasing a dual camera setup, especially considering how the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is currently the only one equipped with the technology. Although no confirmation has been announced as of yet, fans are expecting to see the feature at least on the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Regardless, the South Korean tech giant is especially emphasizing this part of the phone as the invitation that was sent only says "The Camera. Reimagined" with large purple nine in the background.

Further reports also indicate that the reveal will be made a day earlier the initial launch date, which was rumored to be during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) of this year. The event officially runs from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, but Samsung has just prompted it to take a backseat by announcing that the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be revealed on Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. EST.

Aside from the camera, fans have no idea what to expect. However, rumors do speculate that the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will be featuring a beautiful screen and better battery life at the very least. Further rumors also zoom in on the Snapdragon 845, but again, fans are advised to take the rumors with a grain of salt. Regardless, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks as the launch date nears, which is why fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.