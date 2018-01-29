Samsung Galaxy S9 News: Leaked Feature Indicates Hybrid SIM Tray

Samsung official website On February 25, Samsung Electronics will showcase the next generation of Galaxy devices.

Recent reports have revealed that Samsung has inadvertently confirmed the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus through a support page for a leaked feature. Further reports indicate that the smartphones will feature a hybrid dual-SIM tray, that will allow users to put in two numbers but with a cost.

According to reports, the leaked feature surfaced on Samsung German website under the S9's model number, G960F/DS. Considering that many fans were expecting the feature to be reserved for Asian production and distribution, its reveal on the German website turned more than a few heads. Although the page did not reveal if the same feature will be released in the U.S., another thing caused the fans to question the tech giant's decision.

Further reports reveal that the dual-SIM feature will come with a cost: the inability to expand the internal storage with a micro SD, which is ironically something that Samsung fans always bragged about when it came to a competition between Samsung and Apple devices. However, the Samsung support page did indicate that it was hybrid tray that can either take a dual-SIM setup or a micro SD and a SIM pair. Regardless, fans will have to choose whether they value having two SIMs in one device or having a micro SD and expanded internal storage more. More information n the feature is expected to be released soon.

After months of speculation and rumors, Samsung officially revealed that the launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus is scheduled on Feb. 25, which is a day earlier than this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC). Although the tech giant emphasized the camera as the main feature that will set it apart from the other models in the Galaxy lineup, fans are also excited to see what the Samsung Galaxy S9 can offer. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.