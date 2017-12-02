Samsung Galaxy S9 News: New Chip Starts Mass Production and No Fingerprint Sensor Under The Display

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Samsung senior vice president of Product Strategy, Justin Denison, presents the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during an exclusive event in New York City on March 29, 2017.

Samsung has announced that the tech giant is ready to mass produce its second generation 10nm FinFET process technology, which is expected to power the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S9. Furthermore, despite the upgrade in the processor, new reports also indicate that the tech giant might have failed to integrate a feature that fans were expecting in the upcoming smartphone.

"We will be able to better serve our customers through the migration from 10LPE to 10LPP with improved performance and higher initial yield," said Ryan Lee, vice president of Foundry Marketing at Samsung Electronics in a statement. "Samsung with its long-living 10nm process strategy will continue to work on the evolution of 10nm technology down to 8LPP to offer customers distinct competitive advantages for a wide range of applications."

The capabilities of the new processor have yet to be revealed, but fans are expecting that the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be able to stand head to head against Apple's A11 bionic chip, which was described to be significantly faster and more fluid.

Meanwhile, further leaks on the Samsung Galaxy S9 reveal that the South Korean company might not have succeeded in integrating the fingerprint sensor under the display. Instead, the company will pour its resources into optimizing the iris scanner and hopefully moving the fingerprint sensor at a more accessible location than what is seen on the Note 8 and the Galaxy S8. Samsung is also likely to skip introducing a competition for Apple's Face ID, but fans are expecting them to at least introduce some radical technology in their flagship device.

Aside from the processor and the fingerprint sensor, Samsung is expected to feature a near bezel-less display similar to the iPhone X. There is no release date yet for the highly anticipated device, but previous reports indicate that it will likely be unveiled during the first quarter of 2018.