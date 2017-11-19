Samsung Galaxy S9, Note 9 to Be the Tech Giant's Last Flagships With Heat Pipes?

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji) An employee poses for photographs with a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 8 during its launching ceremony in Seoul, South Korea.

It looks like Samsung will not drop the heat pipes just yet with the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 rumored to come with the said components instead of vapor chambers.

According to Digitimes, the tech giant will keep the same thermal design for its next Galaxy and Note flagships and that suppliers have already started production of the heat pipes.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9 are likely going to be the last of their kind from the South Korea-based company to come with such setup.

The abovementioned publication claims that smartphone manufacturers are already testing a new heat dissipation design that features vapor chambers, which are deemed to be more effective in preventing a device from overheating.

The technology is being perfected at the moment and is expected to be fully seen in action in 2019 mobile offerings. However, it will certainly be the cause of a price hike.

The vapor chambers are way pricier than heat pipes, which are already considered expensive for what they are, but unlike the latter, the bigger price tag actually translates to more concrete and noticeable benefits for users.

Android Headlines points out that the higher asking price is also justified by the fact that vapor chambers actually are better options in the long term.

The hurdle that manufacturers are trying to get past is the not so smartphone-friendly size of the heat-dispersing module that will surely bulk up a device.

This is a problem for companies especially with the expectation that flagships should be thinner but more powerful than their predecessors.

While this department won't see any big changes in the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9, the devices are bound to wow users with their looks and design as the latter is expected to debut the under-display fingerprint sensor while the former is hoped to put the said biometric component to a much better location.