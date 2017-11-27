Samsung Galaxy S9 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Smartphone Details Leaked

Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 smartphone is displayed during a media event in Seoul, South Korea.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 was supposed to be released next year however, details about the next big Android smartphone was leaked earlier this week. These include the device's specs, price, and even release date but given that these are just leaks, Samsung fans better take this information with a grain of salt.

It's only been a couple of months since the release of the Samsung Galaxy S8 but it appears that the company is already hard at work on its next flagship model. It was reported earlier that the smartphone will be equipped with Qualcomm's all-new Snapdragon 845 which should make it the fastest Android phone ever.

There are conflicting details about its RAM with some sites claiming it will come to 4 GB of RAM while others with 6 GB. However, given that the Galaxy Note 8 came with 6 GB earlier this summer, it's probably safe to assume that it will be the latter.

However, Venturebeat revealed plenty more leaked details about the devices potential specs after it reported that the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will make their first public appearance at next year's Consumer Electronics Show.

According to the report, the S9 will be "an iterative update", which will be "nearly identical in appearance" to the Galaxy S8. It will also feature the same 5.8in on the S8 and a 6.2in Infinity display on the Plus and boast a foldable OLED display.

More leaked details suggest that the device will also feature the latest Android operating system, Android Orea, along with a microSD slot, 3.5mm headphone jack and AKG stereo speakers. There are also speculation that the dual-lens snapper of the Note 8 will also make its way to the S9, making it the first time the setup appeared on the S series.

So far no price has been released for the Samsung Galaxy S9 although most sites have pegged it at around $900 to $1000 putting at the same price with the iPhone X. Some rumors also suggest that Samsung will only release the flagship in its home market although this is highly unlikely. Nevertheless, the flagship model is expected to hit the shelves in March 2018, be it in Korea or the world.