Samsung Galaxy S9 Rumors: Is It Going To Be As Expensive as Apple's iPhone?

Samsung official website On February 25, Samsung Electronics will showcase the next generation of Galaxy devices.

With a few weeks left before the official launch date of the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S9, the rumors have taken a different direction, this time focusing on the potential cost of the upcoming flagship smartphone. Further reports indicate that the general price range expected for the Galaxy S9 reflects the trend that Apple regretfully started.

According to reports, the latest rumors on the Galaxy S9 reveal that it might cost upwards of $1,000. The news comes just a few days after the initial rumors that the S9 will only be priced $100 more than the $720 price of the last year's Samsung Galaxy S8. As such given the two reports, fans are expecting the price range to be somewhere around $800 to $850. Although the price might not be as daunting as Apple's iPhone X, this implies that the future of smartphone is indeed about to get more exclusive than ever.

Further reports credit Apple for the unfortunate trend. It could be that Apple's financial reports, which revealed that they earned a lot more on iPhone sales last year, were attractive to other tech giants. However, it would be important to note that the reality is that despite the increase in profit, Apple actually sold far less than the expected sales, especially after the performance of their other devices in the same lineup. Regardless of who is at fault, fans continue to hope that the $1,000 price tag for a smartphone is only applicable to Apple devices.

Samsung has yet to release an official statement on the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S9. However, considering that the launch date is set for Feb. 25, fans can expect more information to be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, they are advised to stay tuned for more updates on the Samsung Galaxy S9.