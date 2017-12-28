Samsung Galaxy S9 Rumors: Release Date and Headphone Jack Confirmed?

Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 smartphone is displayed during a media event in Seoul, South Korea.

Recent reports have revealed new details on the highly anticipated and upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9. The leaks include the most possible release date and the rationale behind it, as well as the rumors that the South Korean tech giant will be retaining the headphone jack that was featured on the S8 and the Note 8.

According to reports, Samsung is likely to release the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus during the annual Mobile World Congress, which is set to be held on February next year. The company is also reported to be targeting a retail release date sometime in March. The schedule reflects Samsung's current confidence in their products, which is a result of the successful launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that has yet to explode or manifest problems.

Aside from the rumored release date of the highly anticipated flagships from Samsung, fans also believe that the devices will feature notably similar design to the Samsung Galaxy S8, as the tech giant has chosen to focus more on the internals, as evidenced by the fact that it is expected to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 and their very own Exynos chipset. There is no word yet on the fate of the fingerprint scanner, but fans are expecting more leaks to follow in the next few weeks.

In the meantime, a new report has indicated that despite the current trends in the smartphone industry, Samsung is planning to retain the headphone jack. The conclusions came from a leaked image of the internal component of the Samsung Galaxy S9, and is said to be hardware that is proof of the headphone jack's existence. In terms of the camera, speculations have already indicated the the tech giant might be incorporating dual lens technology for the front-facing camera. Samsung has yet to confirm or reveal anything, but more information is expected in the coming months.