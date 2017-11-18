Samsung Galaxy S9 Rumors: Release Date, Specs, and Price

Reuters/Anindito Mukherjee/Files Samsung remains to be the smartphone leader in India.

New leaks on the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S9 reveal that the release date of the tech giant's upcoming flagship may be held during the first quarter of 2018. Furthermore, renders indicate that Samsung has made several changes to the design of the Galaxy S9.

According to reports, the unveiling and announcement of Samsung on the Galaxy S9 is expected to be done on or before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year. This is based on the rumors from well-known leakers that the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be revealed earlier than expected. Based on the tech giant's activity with the S6 and S7, the S9 should be announced by March, especially since several reports have claimed that it will specifically be held on Feb. 25.

The Galaxy S8 was announced a month later than expected, but this was because of the Galaxy Note 7 debacle that the company had to confront before introducing a new device into the lineup. Samsung has yet to comment on the rumors of the release date, but more information is expected to come in the next few weeks.

In the meantime, renders of the Samsung Galaxy S9 reveal that the tech giant may have finally listened to the clamor of the fans as they seem to have moved the location of the fingerprint sensor to the middle of the rear end, which should make it easier to access. Many do not expect Samsung to make significant changes to its popular and well-loved Infinity Display, but there is also a big possibility that they may be introducing new technology to rival Apple's Animoji and Face ID.

With a few months before the official launch, critics believe that there is enough time for Samsung to refine their system and performance, especially after recent leaks revealed that the performance of the S9 failed to match that of the iPhone X. Regardless, fans are hoping to receive an Android device that will be worth the expected $1,000 price tag.