Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus: New Problem Causing Random Shutdowns Emerge After Touchscreen Issues?

Reuters/Sergio Perez The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 displayed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on Feb. 25, 2018.

Another issue on the Samsung Galaxy S9 may have just come to light.

Shortly after users discover "dead zones" on the display of the Plus version that made it almost impossible to interact with the device, an issue causing random shutdowns appeared to have shown itself.

Sharing the information on Reddit, a T-Mobile user claimed that their Samsung Galaxy S9 is shutting down and not restarting. There was no clarification if it is the regular model or its big brother.

They called the carrier to get it sorted out, but the customer service agent they spoke to apparently quickly assumed the issue without the user even spilling the details, claiming to have "thousands of cases" involving the same problem and that they are working with Samsung to rectify it.

Although it was indicated that a lot of Samsung Galaxy S9 users are affected by the issue, no one appears to have claimed having encountered it, at least scouring online, Reddit, and the Samsung forums. It is also unclear if this problem is specific to the carrier only, but a few Redditors who got their handsets from T-Mobile claimed that they have not experienced the problem.

It is possible that the cause of the random shutdowns might be different for each user. However there is no general workaround for it yet, if it is indeed as widespread as the customer service representative claimed it to be.

A handful of issues in the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have been discovered in the past week, and Gotta Be Mobile advises that it would not hurt to reboot the device to deal with most of them.

This might be worth a try for those who are experiencing these random shutdowns. To do that, users can simply press and hold the power button on the right side of the device then tap restart.

Samsung Galaxy S9 owners who are having issues with the fingerprint scanner, face unlock, apps drawer, notification badge, connectivity, and the "wet speaker" can check out these useful guides (here and here) to get the smartphone functioning at it should be without getting a replacement.

However, if this random shutdown issue on the Galaxy S9 is something serious, Samsung may have a new problem on their hands. At the moment, the South Korean tech giant is investigating the cases surrounding the dead zones on the display where the touchscreen just does not work and register. The location of the dead spots on the display varies for each user.

In response, Samsung issued a statement to Engadget: "At Samsung, customer satisfaction is core to our business and we aim to deliver the best possible experience. We are looking into a limited number of reports of Galaxy S9/S9 Plus touchscreen responsiveness issues. We are working with affected customers and investigating."

Samsung has yet to share a solution about the touchscreen issue. Of course, it will be extra challenging to rectify this, especially since it is a touchscreen issue, which would mean possibly replacing the defective units and making sure unsold products, even those that already hit the shelves, do not have the same problem.