Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus Release Date, Specs, Rumors: Smartphone Could Arrive As Early As March

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are expected to debut at the Mobile World Congress set to be held on Feb. 26 in Barcelona, Spain. After the event, the new phones are expected to hit store shelves March 16. So what can Samsung fans expect with these new flagship models?

Evan Blass, a well-known tech informant, says that a C-level executive at a smartphone-case maker revealed that the S9 and the larger S9 Plus will be available for preorder beginning on March 1. Samsung had already stated earlier that it will announce the phone late next month making Blass' claim of a March release very plausible.

According to a C-level executive at a major casemaker, the go-to-market schedule for Galaxy S9 / S9 is as follows:



Launch - 2/26

Pre-orders - 3/1

Ships/releases - 3/16 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 16, 2018

So far, the currently available information reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is an incremental update. Samsung already revealed that users can expect updates to its Bixby artificial-intelligence assistant, especially an easier-to-navigate interface. Several leaks have also suggested that the manufacturer has tweaked the smartphone's design to make it easier to use. It's still expected to feature a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, not the rumored front scanner. However, unlike the Galaxy S8, the button is located in a centralized location making it easier for users to find.

Galaxy S9 and S9 launch date, according to rumor - https://t.co/Kuo3T3GysY pic.twitter.com/3HXX7pm3RS — PhoneArena (@phonearena) January 16, 2018

Both devices will be powered by the flagship standard Snapdragon 845 and features a 4 GB as well as 64 GB of storage. They also come with Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP main camera (single lens on the S9 and dual lens on the S9 Plus) with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

The only big internal difference appears to be the battery with the S9 being powered by a 3,000 mAh batter while the bigger S9 Plus with a 3,500 mAh battery. Fans can also expect other well-known Samsung features on the Galaxy S9, such as wireless charging and resistance to water and dust. Both devices will also retain the 3.5 mm headphone jack at a time where most manufacturers are dropping the feature.

Samsung has yet to release a price point for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.