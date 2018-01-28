Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus Specs: New Leak Shows Identical Design and Big Feature Differences

(Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji) Samsung Electronic's Galaxy S8 and S8 are displayed at its store in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2017.

Less than a month before their purported unveiling, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have popped up in a brand-new leak again.

This one comes from the trusted tech insider Evan Blass, who provided a press render showing the flagship's front panels in all their bezel-less glory.

Except for much thinner bezels, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus look a lot like their predecessors. The next-generation smartphones also look nearly identical.

Users should not expect a drastic change in design save for bezel-shedding in upcoming flagships from the company as this design language is likely sticking around for a while.

While the back panels of the Samsung Galaxy S9 duo are not shown, Blass says that Samsung is changing things up by rectifying the issue users had with the placement of the fingerprint sensor.

These are the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 https://t.co/deXGg39m0d pic.twitter.com/RNGezrF4Bs — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 26, 2018

The cameras will be placed vertically with the biometric sensor just below so there should be no issues with accidentally touching the camera sensors when unlocking the devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 duo will look so much alike on the outside, but the inside is where the major changes will come. The standard version should come with a 5.8-inch display while its big brother will sport a larger 6.2-inch screen.

While both will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, the former will offer 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage while the Plus version gets a 6 GB and 128 GB combo.

On the imaging side of things, the Samsung Galaxy S9 phones will reportedly come with 8 MP selfie snappers and a rear camera boasting a variable aperture from f2.4 to f1.5 that can shoot super slo-mo video in 480 frames per second at 720p.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus will get an additional sensor with 12 MP although the aperture on this one is fixed. On the bottom are stereo speakers.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will be unveiled on Feb. 25 in the lead-up to the Mobile World Congress (MWC).