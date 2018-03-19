Reuters/Sergio Perez The Galaxy S9 and S9 displayed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on Feb. 25, 2018.

The wait for the Samsung Galaxy S9 is over. Users can now finally get their hands on the South Korean tech giant's most powerful mobile flagships yet.

For these iterations, Samsung focused on beefing up the camera while still making subtle adjustments to the design, such as slightly thinner bezels and the improved position of the rear fingerprint scanner.

The company has changed things up this year though. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have more differences in hardware than usual in addition to the display and battery size.

The larger version has 6 GB of random access memory, which is 2 GB more than that of its little brother. Apart from that, it will also have a dual camera setup for zooming and portrait.

Both have a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera can change aperture physically from f/2.4 to f/1.5, allowing users to capture moments that best suit the lighting conditions.

The S9 Plus has an additional 12-megapixel snapper, along with Panorama Mode and Live Focus, which are settings pulled straight from the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that helps users blur the background better.

Users can also capture a split second-long 720p videos at 960 frames per second (fps) using the Super Slow Mo setting. Support for 1080p at 240 fps is planned as well. The feature can automatically activate when the camera detects movement when the camera is open, but it can also be triggered manually, which can be a very tricky affair.

Another fun feature within the camera is Places, which Samsung Galaxy S9 owners can use to identify landmarks and their current location.

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy S9 duo has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper, which can be used in conjunction with the rear shooters for the Selfie Focus Mode (background blur).

Also part of the camera upgrades is a feature called AR Emoji, which basically gives users the ability to create emoji avatars in their likeness or that of Disney characters using their selfies.

As for the rest of the specs, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have Infinity Displays (5.8 inches and 6.2 inches, respectively) and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 has a starting price of $719.99 on the official Samsung website. It can go up to $799.99 depending on which carriers to get it from and the bundles attached to it. The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is at $839.99, and carrier tie-in can cost as much as $929.99. Those who are interested can check out the offers here.

Users can also save up to $350 on a new Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus by trading in their current smartphones (eligible units depend on the carrier).