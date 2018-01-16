Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus Specs, Release Date: Launch and Availability Dates Leaked

(Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji) Samsung Electronic's Galaxy S8 and S8 are displayed at its store in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2017.

The official release dates of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus may have been revealed.

According to the ever-reliable tech insider Evan Blass, the next-generation flagships of the South Korean tech giant will be unveiled on Feb. 26, which means that Samsung is looking to open Mobile World Congress (MWC) by showcasing their highly anticipated new flagships.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 duo will then be available for preorders on March 1, the closing day for the event. The handset will reach the hands of users a little over two weeks later, March 16 to be exact. Blass says that the information comes from a "C-level executive at a major casemaker."

Phone Arena points out that this is the typical launch patterns for Samsung next-gen flagships, which means that while the company is changing a lot of things, the release schedule will be the same.

Just before the revelation of these release dates, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus popped by Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The images provided on the listing suggest that the standard version will still come with a dual-type snapper, confirming an earlier leak while the actual dual camera setup will be saved for the bigger version of the flagship.

A retail box of the Samsung Galaxy S9 that leaked just a few days ago revealed that the device will come with a 5.8-inch quad high-definition (HD) Super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display and will come with a Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP camera with variable aperture. On the front will be an 8 MP selfie snapper and an iris scanner.

The U.S. versions will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor while the other versions will get the Exynos 9810 processor by Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 will come with Stereo Speakers by AKG and wireless charging all packaged in an amazing build, thanks to IP68 certification.