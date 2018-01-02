(Photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid) Samsung senior vice president of Product Strategy, Justin Denison, presents the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during an exclusive event in New York City on March 29, 2017.

The latest leaked renders for the Samsung Galaxy S9 duo confirmed the big change that the South Korean tech firm will be implementing.

It is rumored that the Plus version of the flagship will get exclusive premium features such as the dual camera setup. Unfortunately, the leak does not show the device from the back.

It does, however, show the Samsung Galaxy S9's rear in all its glory. It features a single camera lens only, which feels a bit of a downgrade seeing that its predecessor has the dual camera setup.

Since it is unlikely for the tech giant to leave out one of the biggest trends in the mobile scene today that evolved into the new norm, it is believed that the double sensors will be saved for the bigger Samsung Galaxy S9 model.

While such setup where the Plus version gets more features is not unusual to manufacturers (Apple and Google did it with their latest mobile releases), this will be the first time for Samsung.

The company always made sure to put the same set of specs and features on its S-series flagships save for the display size, but it looks like Samsung is making some big changes for its next offerings.

Meanwhile, the fingerprint scanner on the Samsung Galaxy S9 is found on its rear, below the camera lens, which is deemed a much better location for the biometric component.

Users of the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Note 8 have been complaining about its awkward placement, which causes them to smudge the camera when they unlock their phones. Such issues should be no more with this new pair.

Android Headlines also notes that contrary to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S9 duo's bottom bezels will not be slimmer than the ones on their predecessors.

That being said, there won't be much to expect as far as the appearance goes. After all, this design has just been introduced so Samsung does not feel the need to cut the bezels further just yet.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are expected to be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which begins Jan. 7.