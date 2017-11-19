Samsung Galaxy S9 Specs, Release Date: A Mini Version Also Coming Next Year?

(Photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid) Samsung senior vice president of Product Strategy, Justin Denison, presents the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during an exclusive event in New York City on March 29, 2017.

Samsung's mini branded mobile series may finally be revived with the Samsung Galaxy S9 reportedly getting the treatment.

This is what the well-known leakster Ice universe hinted at on Weibo, in which he claims that Samsung is in the works a 5-inch handset with a "full screen" — at least based on a translation of his post from Chinese to English via Google translate.

This was taken to mean that the device in question will come with an all-screen panel like the one found on the Samsung Galaxy S8 models. In addition, it is being said that it will come with a curved display.

With this purported premium design, media outlets are now convinced that the leakster was talking about the Samsung Galaxy S9 mini.

However, at the moment, nothing has been confirmed yet. There have been rumors that the current generation flagship will get the mini treatment as well, but that did not pan out.

Samsung is also reportedly bringing the Infinity Display to devices in the lower segment including the Samsung Galaxy A5 and A7, which means it won't be long before the all-screen design finds its way to devices other than the Samsung Galaxy S-series.

Tech Radar believes that if the Samsung Galaxy S9 mini will see the light of day, it will happen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) next year. It should be unveiled alongside the standard version and the Plus model.

In related news, the purported global version of the Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and Android 8.0 appeared on Geekbench for a benchmark test.

With the Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor under its hood, the handset scored 2,680 points in the single-core test and 7,787 points in the multicore test.

Unfortunately, these numbers are not enough to beat the Apple iPhone X, but users can expect better performance from the final version of the Samsung Galaxy S9. The one recently tested is likely a pre-release. Add to that the fact that this one just had 4 GB memory.