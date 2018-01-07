(Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji) Samsung Electronic's Galaxy S8 and S8 are displayed at its store in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2017.

With the Samsung Galaxy S9 duo not too far away, more information about the next-generation flagships come to light and most of it paint it as the doom of the iPhone X.

Samsung has applied for a new camera trademark in Korea just before the holidays with the name "The Camera Reimagined" although there is no information on what it will have to offer.

There is also no word on where it will be used, but it is not much of a stretch to think it will be the Samsung Galaxy S9 who gets to debut this new feature.

BGR also believes that whatever it is, it will likely be a feature made possible by Samsung's latest and most powerful mobile chipset — the Exynos 9810.

In fact, this "Reimagined" camera was teased by Samsung during the official unveiling of the new processor:

Not only will multimedia experiences on mobile devices with Exynos 9810 be faster, but they will also be more immersive, thanks to a dedicated image processing and upgraded multi-format codec (MFC). With faster and more energy-efficient image and visual processing, users will see advanced stabilization for images and video of up to UHD resolution, real-time out-of-focus photography in high resolution and brighter pictures in low light with reduced noise and motion blur.

Meanwhile, in another leak, this time on Weibo, it is revealed that the standard Samsung Galaxy S9 will come with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) while its Plus counterpart will get 6 GB. Both configurations will be available with 32 and 64 GB of storage.

As reported in the past, Samsung is stretching the gap between the two models of its next-generation S-series offerings by reserving a number of premium features to the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus such as the dual camera setup on the rear.

This new leak suggests that there will be a lot more differences between the Samsung Galaxy S9 duo than anticipated.