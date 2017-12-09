(Photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid) Samsung senior vice president of Product Strategy, Justin Denison, presents the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during an exclusive event in New York City on March 29, 2017.

With many of the mobile flagships for the year now out and about, the community now looks ahead to what the new year will bring — and starting the year right is the Samsung Galaxy S9.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, the South Korean company is pushing the envelope in bezel-less design, which has become the new norm in the mobile realm.

According to Galaxy Club, the Samsung Galaxy S9 will boast a bigger screen than the Samsung Galaxy S8, but will have the same form factor as its predecessor.

This essentially means that there will be more display space for users to enjoy without the device's build being too cumbersome. This will be achieved by shedding more bezels.

This results in a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent for the Samsung Galaxy S9, which should be the highest in any Samsung device. The aspect ratio, however, will reportedly remain at 18.5:9 to keep the uniformity among the company's devices.

In another leak, it is also hinted that Samsung is moving the fingerprint sensor someplace else with the heart rate sensor now next to the rear camera to take its place.

The component was moved below the camera, which is deemed a more convenient spot for the feature. Its current placement in the Samsung Galaxy S8 duo and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is one of the biggest contentions of users with the otherwise amazing devices.

Unfortunately, the handset will not see the light of day this January, as what previous reports have suggested. A Samsung spokesperson that recently spoke to The Korea Herald has claimed that it is "unlikely" for the Samsung Galaxy S9 to make its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) set to take place on the said month.

From the looks of it, the tech giant is yet to circle a specific date for the Samsung Galaxy S8 successor's unveiling but fans should not keep their hopes up about it happening next month.

According to Tech Radar, the company will more likely lift the covers off the Samsung Galaxy S9 around late March, which was around the same time last year its predecessor was introduced to the world.

Media outlets also would not discount the possibility of the Samsung Galaxy S9 being launched during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) set to take place end of February. After all, past leaks suggested that it will be out much earlier before the current-gen did.