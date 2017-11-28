Samsung Galaxy S9 to Sport 90 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio, Says Report

Reuters/Andrew Kelly A Samsung Galaxy sign is seen at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2015 event in New York.

As the year slowly approaches its end, more leaks, rumors, and speculations on Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone for 2018 continue to swirl online. This time, a report says that the device will feature a near bezel-less screen.

According to a report from Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy S9's screen will sport a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. This means that the upcoming device will look somewhat similar to the Essential Phone and the Mi Mix 2 of Xiaomi. Moreover, the report said that that sources claimed that the bottom chin seen on the Galaxy S8 will virtually be a thing of the past in the Galaxy S9.

Furthermore, the top portion of the device will showcase a very narrow bezel where the smartphone's sensors will be placed. The decision to remove virtually all the bezels may have been taken by Samsung to keep in step and go ahead its competitors, according to The Indian Express.

Earlier this week, tech tipster Evan Blass wrote on VentureBeat that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S9 and the S9+ earlier than expected. A source who was close to the matter shared to Blass that the two versions of the flagship model will be unveiled during the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (ECS) this coming January in Las Vegas.

The smartphones, however, will still have their own official launch date slated for March of next year, Blass clarified, and that the CES appearance will only be a teaser for the public. The source also did not say if Samsung will reveal other key details of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ during the CES event.

Meanwhile, The Verge reported that the two smartphones will likely feature upgraded processors in the form of the Snapdragon 845, which is expected to give the devices remarkable speed. The fingerprint sensor, on the other hand, will reportedly be placed below the rear camera, which is a spot that is much easier to reach, Blass noted.